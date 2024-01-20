Kanye West, who had been accused of controlling his wife Bianca Censori, is no longer able to do that. A source reveals that Bianca has taken back control of her life from the rapper and is allegedly done being her muse. The Yeezy designer is often spotted in abrupt n*de fashion-grabbing eyeballs, but she is done now. Scroll below for more.

Recently, Bianca was spotted in LA wearing a flesh-colored, animal-printed catsuit, and she pulled it off amazingly. Kanye also again made news for his new titanium dentures inspired by James Bond villain Jaws. The grills cost him an estimated $850K, and several reports falsely claimed that he removed his teeth and got the dentures permanently. The rapper shared the pictures on his Instagram handle’s story section, and people were worried about his oral hygiene.

According to a GeoTV report, a source close to Kanye West and Bianca Censori told Star Magazine that the couple fought recently when Bianca vented that she was no longer his muse. The source said, “Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting.” Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control.”

The source added, “She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such.” The insider also claimed that Kanye West had to change himself after this.

They continued, “Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship, and ever since then, she has shown glimpses of her true self.” It has reportedly made Bianca Censori’s friends happy as they saw her smiling, laughing, and interacting in Miami. According to the insider, they also know that West will not find anyone better than her.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori has made Kanye West record a forty-minute-long apology video towards the Jewish community for his anti-semitic outbursts. According to Daily Mail’s sources, Bianca pressured Kanye to do this. Her friends have been concerned about her safety and expressed their concern to Bianca via texts.

However, after discovering those texts on her phone, Kanye is paranoid and skeptical about everyone, including Bianca. He suspected her of having an affair as her friends were asking Bianca to leave Ye and get out while she could. The source added that Bianca is always with Ye and has no time to cheat on him. They said, “She is suffocated, and she knows what her friends want. She is struggling with what she wants right now.”

On the work front, Kanye West’s Vultures album is expected to be released in February 2024.

