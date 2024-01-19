After the Emmys and Golden Globes, it’s time for the British Academy Film Awards or the BAFTA Awards 2024. The nominations have been unveiled, with Oppenheimer again enjoying multiple nods at the prestigious awards. Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo’s Poor Things has also earned numerous nominations.

The streaming giant Lionsgate Play will telecast the event live, and eminent actor David Tennant will host it. The ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The first ceremony was held in 1949 and was telecasted on the BBC. There are over twenty film-related categories. Keep scrolling for more.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has received 13 nominations at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, followed by 11 nominations by Poor Things and nine nods by Killers of the Flower Moon. Margot Robbie led Barbie, which is lagging and has only five nods.

Check out the complete list of BAFTA Film Awards 2024 nominations here:

Best Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Outstanding British Film

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama”

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Film Not in the English Language

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Documentary

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Animated Film

“The Boy And The Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Director

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Adapted Screenplay

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, “Maestro”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”

Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, “Napoleon”

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”

Special Visual Effects

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, and Jay Cooper, “The Creator”

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”

Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”

Makeup and Hair

Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Casting

Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”

Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”

Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sound

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff and Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell and Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”

Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

British Short Animation

“Crab Day”

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

British Short Film

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Jellyfish and Lobster”

“Such A Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

When & Where to watch the 2024 BAFTA Awards?

The 77th BAFTA Awards will stream LIVE and exclusively on Lionsgate Play on February 18th.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Faced Brutal Trolls Over Not Washing Hands After Using Washroom & Rubbing It On Liam Hemsworth’s Face, Was Forced To Clarify “I Was Trying To Gross Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News