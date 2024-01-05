Kanye West broke the internet with his Instagram selfies on New Year. He shared some explicit images of his new wife, Bianca Censori. Her fur top and “no pants” look left little to the imagination. Now, an expert claims Ye is objectifying his wife and sending the wrong message with his latest Instagram post. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Bianca has made a lot of noise over her unusual fashion choices. She’s donned nude bodysuit attires and hid her private parts with the help of a cushion. Her recent look with fur headgear also made for a unique fashion accessory. But Kanye broke the internet when he shared pictures of his lover in risque outfits.

Kanye West is provocating people to touch his wife, says an expert!

Psychologist Professor Carolyn Mair, Ph.D., in an interview with The Sun, shared, “Kanye is broadcasting that he wants Bianca to be seen, ogled, desired, and wanted by others. Kanye West is encouraging people to want to touch his wife. The fur creates a desire to stroke because it is soft and fluffy. These images are not about style and are to look as if the viewer is in the room with them. It is about provocation and inviting people to touch. Kanye mentioned no pants, which could also hint at the concept of flashing.”

Kanye West’s explicit posts of Bianca Censori

Kanye West made multiple posts on his Instagram featuring Bianca Censori. She hid her breasts with fur while one could still see her under-b**b. She completed her look with a barely-there black thong and mesh boots. “No pants this year,” read the caption of the post.

Ye clicked a selfie in another Instagram post while his wifey posed in front of the mirror. This time, she was dressed in a tiny black bikini top that only could hide the n***les. She paired the outfit with a black corset bodysuit, high boots, and a matching trench coat.

Playboi Carti’s reaction to Bianca Censori’s pictures

In the third Instagram post, Kanye West shared a screenshot of American rapper Playboi Carti’s DM reacting to Bianca Censori’s images. He wrote, “Pop it twin,” a comment that left the netizens furious.

A user reacted, “That’s your children’s mother! You need help!”

Another commented, “Bruh why you posting n**es of your wife?”

“Is your wife OK with this,” asked another.

A viewer bashed, “You finally manipulated her body enough to get it to what you consider good enough so that you could exploit her like this. You sir, are.”

What are your thoughts on Kanye West’s Instagram posts?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kanye West Sets The Internet Ablaze With His Wife Bianca Censori’s Near N*de Pictures, Disgusted Netizens Call It ‘Abuse’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News