A few days back, there were reports that Kanye West’s Malibu property went up for sale, and the reason behind it has left us dumbfounded. The rapper is known for his several shenanigans and is in the news for them most of the time. A source close to Kanye has revealed that he allegedly decided to sell it because the color on the wall is the wrong shade of grey. Scroll below for more.

Kanye has been chiefly the talk of the town for his weird fashion and his wife, Bianca Censori, who is equally as quirky as the rapper. Their European vacation kept everyone on their toes; they were all over the place, from nude-fashioned clothes to going barefoot. There were also reports that Bianca‘s family was happy about this relationship and found Ye’s behavior disturbing and troubling.

As per Daily Mail’s report, Kanye West bought the Malibu mansion in 2021 at $57 million. It stands at 4,000 square feet and has four bedrooms with a gorgeous sea view. It was being renovated but is still far from being complete. The mansion is back on the market as a $53 million fixer-upper. Ye is ready to be at a loss because he does not like the colors. The source said, “Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay.”

The insider continued, “Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray, and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman’s cape.” They revealed that Kanye West visited the house during sunrise and sunset and said that the color did not irritate him so much, but he stopped going there.

Kanye West’s former contractor, Tony Saxon, claims that he worked 16 hours a day, slept on the floor, and worked as 24/7 security to achieve the rapper’s vision of building a self-sufficient house that looks like a bomb shelter from the 1900s. Saxon is suing for labor code violations, more than $1 million in unpaid wages and damages. Saxon also claimed West fired him from his job in 2021 and ignored the safety concerns.

In an interview with NBC, Saxon revealed that he did not want electricity in his Malibu mansion. Kanye wanted to have everything open and dark.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

