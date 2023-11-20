There have been too many rumors about Kanye West’s wedding with Bianca Censori. Latest reports claim they’ve been on a break since mid-October, but has Ye called it quits? A latest Instagram post is going viral where fans are convinced that the rapper has dropped subtle hints about his broken marriage. Scroll below for all the details!

For a while, wild rumors claimed that Bianca‘s friends and family members had been unhappy with her. She has reportedly been isolating herself from everyone since her romance with Kanye began, and her close ones are worried for her. Last month, she flew to Australia to be with her family while Ye was in the Middle East. But are they intentionally spending time apart from each other?

Kanye West’s latest photo sparks split rumors with wife Bianca Censori

In a latest Instagram image, Kanye West was seen sitting at the breakfast table in a boho-styled living room. He was dressed in an all-white attire, and someone held a kid beside him for the picture. While Ye seemingly obliged for a photo, he was in no mood to smile. But fans couldn’t help but notice the missing wedding band from his finger.

Kanye West looks unrecognizable!

Many also felt Kanye West looked unrecognizable because of visible weight gain. It could be the camera angle or the way the rapper was sitting, but either way, he didn’t seem to be in his best shape.

A user commented, “Hit the gym”

Another wrote, “Why bro look like he in Star Wars tatooine.”

A comment read, “He’s finally at peace! Looks good”

“Another surrogate addition,” questioned a user.

A viewer reacted, “Is that baby Kanye?”

Take a look at the viral picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewgst)

Ye’s only focus now is music!

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori’s family allegedly held an intervention for her after she returned to Australia and asked her to wake up! A source close to The Sun also revealed that Kanye West is happy and is only focused on his music career.

Kanye and Bianca first sparked romance rumors in January 2023, two months after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. They secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony shortly after.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori On A Break From Each After The Latter’s Friends & Family Knocked Some Senses Into Her? Insider Claims, “They’ve Never Been A Fan Of Ye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News