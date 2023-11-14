Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has been in the spotlight for quite a long time now. Yeezy’s architectural designer came under fire for the racy outfits she wore throughout her Europe vacation with her hubby. Both Ye and Bianca invited controversies with their outings in Italy, Spain, and several other destinations. However, troubles in their paradise have reportedly begun as the Australian beauty recently returned to her home to meet her family and friends, and they made her aware of Kanye’s “controlling ways.”

Kanye and Bianca allegedly tied the knot in December last year but did not file their legal documents until last month. Before Bianca, Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian since 2014, and their divorce was finalized last year. The two share their four children.

After their European holiday ended, Kanye West and Bianca Censori moved to LA, where the latter was also bonding with her husband’s children. But, as per Daily Mail, Bianca has now flown to Australia sans her husband. After her alleged dispute with her family, who were concerned about her relationship with the Donda rapper, Censori is allegedly making things right again.

Last week, the 28-year-old was spotted visiting a club in an “outrageous” outfit with her elder sister, and the two partied until closing time. As Bianca Censori had earlier accused her friends of being jealous of her popularity, a source told the news outlet that she has begun seeing things clearer from a different perspective.

The insider reported, “Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through Bianca. Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f*** up.” “She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways, and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.” Bianca Censori’s trip home coincided with Kanye West’s father-daughter trip with North West. As West took only North with him, Censori reportedly left for Australia.

Bianca Censori’s vacation outfits mainly included either transparent catsuits or nude-colored ensembles. Every other day, she was in the news for her racy display, and netizens also claimed that Kanye West wanted to turn her into his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

