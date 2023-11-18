Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage and relationship have been a hot topic since their romance rumors started in January. The couple’s antics concerned people, especially Censori’s friends and family. As per the latest reports, Censori and West are taking a break from each other. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, made everyone speculate that he controlled Bianca and tried to make her into Kim Kardashian 2.0. The couple reportedly married in a secret ceremony in December last year, just a month after his divorce was finalized with The Kardashians star. Ye and his new wife had been making headlines with their NSFW fashion on their European trip for the past few months.

Bianca Censori’s friends were reportedly concerned about her as she distanced herself from them. She didn’t speak to her friends after being involved with Kanye West. According to a report by US Sun, Ye and Bianca are taking a break after the latter’s friends and family intervened and are unhappy about this relationship. They have been staying apart since the middle of October. The source revealed, “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”

The insider further elaborates on Bianca and Kanye’s relationship dynamic, revealing that the rapper is very hard to work with, but Censori puts up with it all. They also claimed she is very patient and “she’s been all about Ye.” The rapper is said to be happier around her and more focused, too, but her close ones are not too happy about their relationship.

The news comes after Bianca went to Australia earlier this month to be with her family while Ye went to the Middle East. Meanwhile, the insider explained that Bianca Censori is fond of her lifestyle with Kanye West and may return to him for his album launch, but her friends and family do not favor that.

Kanye West is gearing up for his upcoming album with Ty Dollar Sign and is worried about finding distribution for his music. The insider claims that he lost several connections over his ‘antisemitic’ comments in 2022.

Since Kanye and Bianca Censori have been together, several concerning reports about the couple have been reported. Some sources claimed the rapper was too controlling and set rules for his wife, from what to wear to whom she could interact with.

There had been no comments on these claims from Kanye or Bianca’s reps.

