The Hunger Games film franchise is back after over five years with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. But the film is not a continuation of the 2015 film but a prequel of the film series, set decades before the events of the Jennifer Lawrence-led franchise. The movie did well commercially and was received well by the audience. The latest film features Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and others in crucial roles.

The film is about a young Coriolanus Snow and his role in the 10th Annual Hunger Games as a mentor. He gets to mentor a folksinger named Lucy Gray Baird, played by Zegler, and she is from District 12. The film is set in the ruins of the Capitol after the Civil War. It focuses on the journey of Snow from a mentor to a villain 64 years later. Keep scrolling to know more.

The Hunger Games franchise has not only done well commercially, but their ratings were pretty decent, especially for the first two films. The third and fourth installments saw a dip in the rating, but that was not that bad. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has opened to a better rating on IMDB in comparison to the last two films in the series.

Let us look at the ratings of the films in The Hunger Games franchise.

1. The Hunger Games – 2012

Director: Gary Ross

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley and more.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The film catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to unparalleled success. She appeared in the titular role of Katniss Everdeen from District 12. The film earned a staggering $695,220,619 at the worldwide box office.

2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 2013

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Jack Quaid, Philp Seymour Hoffman and others.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

The sequel to the first film is the most successful film in the franchise so far, both commercially and as per the IMDb rating. At the market, Catching Fire made $865,011,746.

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 – 2014

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland and others

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

The first film in the two-part series of The Hunger Games franchise revolved around the initial time of the district’s rebellion against the Capitol. The film earned $755,357103 worldwide.

4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay —Part 2 – 2015

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland and others

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss and the rebels from District 13 wage into their final battle against the Capitol and thus conclude the franchise’s fate. The last film in this series earned $661,456,563, making it the lowest-earning movie in the series, led by Lawrence.

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – 2023

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Ashley Liao, and more.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The latest film, led by Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, has a better rating than the previous two films in the franchise. However, as per Deadline, it was projected that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes might have the lowest box office opening. To stay updated about its collections, keep an eye on this space.

