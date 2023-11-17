Set some 60 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) made an appearance in The Hunger Games franchise, the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and others in pivotal roles, the movie was released on November 16 in Europe, while in India, and other states through Lionsgate on November 17.

Francis Lawrence’s directorial is based on the novel written by Suzanne Collins of the same name. While the prequel is predicted to open with $42 million and $55 million at the box office, the budget of the project is reported at $100 million. But do you know how much the cast members took home for their contribution to the prequel?

Prequel to the 3 billion franchise like The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has already created quite a buzz among the audience. The record-breaking run-time has also found its place among all the things to talk about in the film, and recently, director Francis defended it, saying he wanted to make a standalone movie with a satisfactory beginning, middle, and end.

Here’s how much the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes earned:

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler took home $750,000 for her role as Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel of The Hunger Games.

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth, who can be seen as Coriolanus Snow, got paid $550,000 for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage, who played Casca Highbottom, received a hefty amount of $2 million for his role, as reported in ShowbizGalore.

Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer played Tigris Snow in Francis Lawrence’s directorial and got $400,000 as her paycheck.

Josh Andrés Rivera

Josh Andrés Rivera, as Sejanus Plinth, got $250,000 for his role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes.

Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman, who played Lucretius, received $300,000 as his salary.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis can be seen as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games prequel. She earned $250,000.

Burn Gorman and Fionnula Flanagan

Burn Gorman and Fionnula Flanagan could be seen as Commander Hoff and Grandma’am in the project, who earned $200,000 and $170,000, respectively.

Well, did you know about the cast salary? While there’s no confirmation about their paychecks, this is an article based on reports.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Jenna Ortega (21) Blasts Hollywood’s Unrealistic Beauty Standards; Courteney Cox To Charlize Theron – 5 Actresses Who Previously Slammed The Industry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News