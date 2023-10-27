Actor Peter Dinklage is one of the most extraordinary performers in the industry, who won immense accolades for his role in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He was seen in the role of Tyrion Lannister, who was witty and funny and a fan favorite. Despite being of a short stature, the actor enjoyed the status of being a s*x symbol and once weighed in his thoughts on it. The actor enjoyed a generous amount of time with the ladies on screen, and his performance attracted a great deal of women off-screen.

Peter’s Tyrion played a crucial role in the hit HBO series, and his iconic trial scene from the series is still one of the highlights of GOT. Besides appearing in the fantasy adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, he has done films like Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and more. His charm and enigma on screen captivated the audience. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The HBO series that ran from 2011 to 2019 gave massive fame to all the stars in the series, including Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage. The actor attained the s*x symbol status, and as per E!News, he was asked about it by Playboy. The actor responded,” ‘DwILF,’ as in ‘Dwarf I’d Like to F–k’? That’s very clever.”

Peter Dinklage then shared his thoughts on the idea of him being a s*x symbol. The Game of Thrones star said, “Honestly, I think there’s an irony in all of this; I take it with a grain of salt. They’ll say, ‘Oh, he’s s*xy,’ but women still go for guys who are 6-foot-2. It’s nice that people are thinking outside the box, but I don’t believe any of it for a minute.”

The actor also joked about fans talking about him getting a lot of p*ssy and clarified it, saying that it is true if the people are using it as a metaphor for, say, gardening. However, if they mean something NSFW, then he is undoubtedly not that type. The actor has been happily married to Erica Schmidt since 2005 and has two kids.

On the professional front, Peter Dinklage appeared opposite Anne Hathaway in the film She Came to Me. The film was screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February. It was initially slated to release in September but ultimately came out in October.

