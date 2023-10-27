Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their fields of work along with creating unsolicited stuff, including making deepfake p*rns of actresses. Scarlett Johansson also fell victim to it, and her face was also used to create illicit s*x videos. She once weighed in on it and shared her views on it. There are several p*rn sites that use AI tech to superimpose faces on other people in adult videos.

Scarlett is one of the most influential and highest-paid actresses and is famous for playing the role of Black Widow in the MCU. She has been a s*x symbol in Hollywood for years and has often been objectified. The actress holds a very strong personality and has been very vocal about her thoughts and opinions. Ironically, ScarJo played the role of an AI in her critically acclaimed film Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix in it.

As per The Washington Post in 2011, Scarlett Johansson was one of the celebs whose n*des got stolen and leaked online by a hacker. Fortunately, the hacker was caught and imprisoned for ten years. Speaking about how the internet is a vast place and is both a curse and a boon at the same time, Scarlett expressed her frustration to the media outlet. She spoke about how AI is misused to create s*x videos and was also a victim of it. According to the report, one of the adult videos of ScarJo on a popular p*rn site garnered around 1.5 million views.

Scarlett said, “Obviously, if a person has more resources, they may employ various forces to build a bigger wall around their digital identity. But nothing can stop someone from cutting and pasting my image or anyone else’s onto a different body and making it look as eerily realistic as desired.” The technology used for the fake videos looked very real and is of concern for ordinary people.

Johansson added, “There are basically no rules on the internet because it is an abyss that remains virtually lawless, withstanding US policies which, again, only apply here.” She said this in regard to the fact that different countries have different laws that are not applicable everywhere; as a result, the wrongdoers go unpunished and unrecognized often.

Scarlett Johansson also spoke about how women, children, and older people should take extra care in protecting their identities. It is a place or platform with no boundaries, and even if there are securities, they get hacked, especially in the case of stealing pictures and using them with deep fakes on p*rnographic sites to generate s*x videos. We often spot superimposed images and videos of the actresses in adult videos.

As for Scarlett Johansson, she was last seen in Asteroid City alongside Tom Hanks.

