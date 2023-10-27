Jada Pinkett Smith took social media by storm after revealing that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016. After that, she gave more explicit details about her marital life and past relationship; all were equally shocking, but did you know she once jumped off a roof screaming “I love you” to an A-list Hollywood actor? The couple, indeed, has been through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship and did quite some crazy stuff as well.

After dating for some time, Jada and Will got married in 1997 and have two kids: Jaden and Willow. Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino and also has a son named Trey. Jada and Will make one of the most influential couples in the industry. Even individually, both are very significant personalities in Hollywood. Their high-profile marriage and the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s relationship with the talk show host were always a talking point in Tinsel Town.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith might have drifted apart from each other now, but there was a time when they were deeply in love with each other. While speaking to Your Tango, Jada once shared how she and Will both are ill-tempered. As a result, they refrained from arguing too much and learned that in the early stage of their relationship only. She also explained how they would disagree on something rather than argue as they are both ‘volatile.’

Despite that, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith disagreed like every other relationship. Once, the actress/host went a little too far to express her love for the Men in Black actor. Apparently, Will was mad at Jada, which prompted her to do such a dangerous stunt.

Jada Pinkett Smith recalled the incident: “I jumped off a roof into a pool while we were in Jamaica, not knowing I could have broken my neck! I was very out of my mind, and Will was mad at me. He was sitting in a lounge chair when he saw me fall out of the sky screaming, ‘I love you, Will.'”

Will Smith’s wife, Jada, recalled that the actor could not stay angry with her anymore and just ‘cracked up.’

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed all the shocking claims about her marriage to Will Smith while promoting her memoir, Worthy. Will finally opened up about them and shared his thoughts with The New York Times. As per the report, Jada’s thoughts on their marriage and relationship ‘woke him up.’

The marital drama of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith continues, and even social media has reached a saturation point.

For more such throwbacks and updates on Jada and Will, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Killers Of The Flower Moon Movie Review: When Martin Scorsese Announces A History Class You Have No Option But To Attend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News