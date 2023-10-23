Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been making n number of headlines ever since the actress began promoting her tell-all memoir, Worthy. Ahead of the memoir’s release, Jada dropped bombshells about her personal life and left everyone stunned when she revealed that she and her estranged husband had been separated since 2016. Amid the massive drama in the Smith family, the internet is filled with memes mocking Jada and her statements.

Jada and Will have been married since 1997. The duo met on the sets of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and hit it off immediately. After Smith’s first divorce, the duo soon made their relationship official in 1995. They then welcomed their two kids: Jaden and Willow.

The Matrix actress revealed that she and Will Smith were living separately when the latter struck Chris Rock on the Oscar 2022 stage. She added that she did not cheat on her husband as they were separated at that time, addressing her entanglement with August Alsina. She even addressed her kiss with her close friend and late rap icon Tupac Shakur. She even called him her “soulmate” and added how his death affected her for decades.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about her life have given birth to a massive meme fest on social media. Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, are filled with memes taking a jibe at the actress and her ‘unusual’ statements about her life and family.

On of the memes read the headline, “Jada Smith claims her and Will Smith haven’t lived together since 2016 and have secretly been separated for 7 years,” and an additional comment, “Wait so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

Another one saw an imaginary statement that might happen, “Jada Pinkett reveals she has actually never met Will Smith.” A third one saw a photoshopped image of Jada’s face of Tupac Shakur’s body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mattchoo (@themidwestmatthewarchives)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stonebody Mt (@stonebodymt)

One had the comment, “Will Smith just fell to his knees” after learning that Jada Pinkett Smith called Tupac Shakur her “Soulmate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

A social media user als reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith mentioning that her and Will Smith are planning to write a book together titled ‘Don’t Try This at Home’ and wrote, “PLEASE leave us alone.” The captionof the meme read, “the way she hates that man with all her heart needs to be studied.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shane (@braving)

Check out some more memes here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dynasty channel (@the_dynasty_channel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goth Peaks (@gothpeaks)

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Wrapping Arms Around Ariana Grande Making Her Uncomfortable In A Throwback Video Goes Viral, Irked Netizens Call Him The “Red Flag Since Day 1”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News