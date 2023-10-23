Jennifer Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken actresses in Hollywood. She never shies away from spilling out juicy details about her personal life. The actress is among those who speak their hearts out and we must agree that we love this about her. While many celebrities have flaunted their educational certificates, JLaw once revealed that she dropped out of school when she was just a teenager as she did not believe she was enough smart.

JLaw began her acting career at a very young age, but her breakthrough came with the 2010 film Winter’s Bone. The actress revealed how she did not bathe for a week as she was labeled too pretty to play the lead in the role and finally bagged the role. She knows how far to go for work and her picturesque career is its proof.

The Oscar-winning actress, in 2018, revealed that she did not complete middle school and dropped out of it as she did not feel very smart. She revealed that when she struggled through school she understood acting scripts. In order to stick to her career in acting, Jennifer Lawrence made the decision to leave school.

In an interview with CBS News, the Hunger Games actress said, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading a script, and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t know existed. It’s something that I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go.” Jennifer Lawrence continued that she had an “overwhelming feeling” when she understood what she was “meant to do.”

However, when she tried to make others understand how she has found her passion, it was not easy. She revealed that her parents told her, “You’re out of your mind.” The actress noted that she was just 14 at that time and told everyone that she wanted to leave school.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress further revealed that she finally dropped out of middle school and did not have a GED or a diploma. She added, “I am self-educated” while mentioning her qualifications. Jennifer Lawrence made it loud and clear that she has no regret about her decision as she wanted to “forge” her own path.

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the comedy, No Hard Feelings. The movie has now arrived on Netflix.

