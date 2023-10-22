The spooky season is here, and it’s time to bring your creative side out as we gear for Halloween 2023! Whether you are hosting a party or are getting ready to drink and dance at your friend’s place, it’s best to dress up for the occasion. While you are on the lookout for what to dress up as for the Halloween Party this year, we are throwing back to the time when Hailey Bieber showed up as Britney Spears and was a clear winner of the season.

For those who think Halloween is all about going extravaganza, we present to you Hailey Bieber, a celebrity practicing chic minimalism. The Rhode founder is currently everybody’s favorite influencer for all things skincare, casual fits, and makeup. Hailey has lately been out and about with her husband Justin Bieber, dropping fall fashion goals, and yes, we took notes.

Talking about Britney Spears, the pop titan is currently making waves, dropping bombshells ahead of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be released on October 23. The new book is expected to unlock many secrets from the Vault of the ‘Gimme More’ crooner’s life – who was set free from her conservatorship in November 2021.

Coming back to Hailey Bieber’s Britney Spears-inspired Halloween look, the beauty Moghul in 2021 channeled a school girl fit as ‘Toxic’ singer with two pigtails, and it passed the vibe check for a “cool dress up” for the spooky event. Mrs Beiber managed to keep her aesthetic game strong here as well, pulling off this uber-hot look, adorning a black skirt paired with a white knotted shirt. She layered the overall fit with a grey cardigan and added two pigtails as well for the oomph.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

For the unversed, Britney Spears wore the schoolgirl outfit for the music video of her 1998 debut hit “..Baby One More Time”. The director of the song once also revealed that the schoolgirl fit was entirely Britney’s idea. “Your initial reaction to this is, ‘I’m being told by a 16-year-old girl what I should do.’ [But] this girl is 16 and I’m a grown man. Perhaps she has a better perspective on her audience than I do. So I swallowed my pride,” the director said, as quoted by Elite Daily. Well, Britney knew what she was talking about as the song not only became the stepping stone of her career but has since been deemed the hit that defined the Y2K trends.

Talking about Hailey Bieber’s outfit, it could be a total hit if you try this look for your office Halloween party this spooky season as it makes for a sophisticated choice for the workplace environment. What are your thoughts?

