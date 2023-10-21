Every time Lalisa aka Lisa of BLACKPINK decides to share a look, we are ready to drop all our money, knowing it would be a 10/10 serve. After wrapping the whirlwind year-long ‘BORN PINK’ tour with her mates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, Lisa is now in her holiday spirits, having the time of her life at the most picturesque locations and teasing her fans with ravishing looks.

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been courting many controversies lately. From her rumored feud with fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie to her controversial Crazy Horse Paris performance, the ‘Money’ singer has become a target of trolls who mercilessly target her for every activity. On top of that, BLACKPINK as a group itself is on the brink of disbandment after uncertainty over their contract renewal. Many rumors have also suggested that Lisa is signing with an American label to pursue her career as a soloist, further signaling that it’s the end of an era.

Amid all the backlash, Lisa’s recent pictures come as a breath of fresh air, and BLINKS can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The snaps of Lisa sporting the tiniest bikini, flaunting her gorgeous hourglass figure, are a weekend treat we did not know we needed. Scroll ahead to check out.

Lisa is one K-pop idol who takes criticism on the face and never shies away from expressing herself. The rapper has now shut down the haters with drool-worthy snaps, looking like a pretty peach in a multi-colored bikini set. The drawstring bikini top paired with a matching thong leaves too little to the imagination as Lisa lays on her front in one of the images, soaking the bright sun and striking a sultry pose. The other picture has her teaming her thong with a slinky white crop top that perfectly hugs her curves from all the right places. In one of the racy pictures, the K-pop icon is seen oozing oomph in a sleeveless multi-colored bodysuit, which adorns her voluptuous body like a glove, leaving fans gasping for air.

The carousel post also features a snap in which Lisa appears date night ready in the prettiest off-shoulder white dress, flaunting her million-dollar smile. In other pics, she is seen rocking her casual style – denim on denim and shirt and trousers.

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lisa still has two more performances left for her Crazy Horse Paris stint. She has not yet announced her next music project.

