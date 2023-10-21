It is safe to say there is nothing that Jennifer Lopex cannot do. From singing to acting and even modeling, she is surely an icon. While her talents have no bounds, we are certainly a fan of her styling A-game. She never fails to turn heads with every piece of clothing that she dons. Recently, the singer-actress left everyone in awe of her hotness as she wore a beautiful ivory-colored see-through dress.

JLo is has been career in showbiz with an acting gig in the 1986 film My Little Girl. She was only 16 at that time. As she slowly made her name in the industry, in 1999, she made her singing debut and took the world by storm. She is now among the most influential and popular celebrities in the world.

It is hard to accept that JLo is 54 as she is defying age-related myths by all means. Her spectacular figure and beautiful skin is as young as it could be. The Shotgun Wedding star recently treated her 252 million Instagram followers with her stunning pictures from the launch of her THIS IS ME… NOW collection for Intimissimi. As Jennifer Lopez wore two different outfits, it was the ivory-colored ensemble that won our hearts.

While Jennifer Lopez did not wear her heart on her sleeve, she did wear it on her top this time. The short-sleeved dress featured a semi-sheer top in with heart cutouts sewn on it. It also had a built-in lace choker that added to the outfit’s beauty. However, it was the skirt part of the dress that took our breath away. The sheer clothing with opaque rings throughout the fabric screamed elegance and hotness at the same time.

Through the see-through skirt, JLo put her toned legs on display. At one point, she even lifted her skirt to give a glimpse of her Intimissimi lace garter and garter belt. She also wore a silver chain accessory on her nude p*nty.

The Selena actress made sure to accessorize her look well with multiple rings and a bracelet. Her diamond stud earrings perfectly went with the outfit. Coming to her makeup, Jennifer Lopez went with an all-glammed-up one with a good amount of bronzer, highlighter, lipstick, and kohl. She tied her hair in a messy bun, and her lively smile was surely the highlight of the look. Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying her life with her actor-husband, Ben Affleck. The two tied the knot last year after rekindling their romance after almost two decades. Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner.

