Amber Heard is a woman of many layers. Actress, fashion icon, mother, and the list goes on. Apart from being a leading star in Hollywood, the diva is popularly known for her personal affairs. From her past relationship with Elon Musk to her marriage with Johnny Depp and their nasty divorce and defamation case- everything made it to the headlines, creating a stir in the actress’s life.

While she couldn’t win the defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, there’s one department where she can win blindly – in fashion. Amber has a unique style statement and never misses a chance to mesmerize her massive fandom with her sultry and bold choices.

Amber Heard has often flashed her b**bs underneath her garments, being a responsible participant of the ‘free the n*pple’ movement. Today, we have brought one of her throwback looks where she went braless confidently and yet looked as gorgeous as ever. Scroll ahead to find out!

Back in 2018, when Amber Heard arrived at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, she was papped wearing a white transparent slip-on dress and flaunted her busty assets underneath as she went braless and without any pasties. The satin outfit featured a plunging neckline. She literally made the casual fit look so breathtakingly beautiful that we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Check out the pictures as we found it on Twitter (now X):

HQs 📸 #AmberHeard arrives at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles (August 16, 2018): https://t.co/fKdIAOahhC pic.twitter.com/c4hGAuiudU — Amber Heard Italia Galleria (@AHITgalleria) August 18, 2018

For accessories, Amber Heard was seen wearing a pair of diamond-studded statement earrings, a gold bracelet, a black sling bag, and comfy loafers. She kept her hair down and let it flow over her neck. For makeup, the diva went an almost undertone look that included sunscreen, some translucent powder, defined brows, mascara, and her iconic red lips.

It’s perfect for a Sunday brunch outing!

For the unversed, Amber Heard, after Aquaman, was supposed to feature in Aquaman 2, but after her defamation case, there were a lot of speculations about her being removed from the project. Later, it was reported that she was still a part of it. However, when the teaser was released, everyone missed ‘Mera’ from the scenes beside Jason Momoa. Whether Amber is a part of Aquaman 2 or not will also be answered when the film releases this December.

Well, keeping her professional career aside, what do you think about the diva’s fashion looks? Don’t you think she’s a true blue fashionista?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring: From A $100K Diamond From Her First Husband To Ben Affleck Slipping An Almost $8 Million Ring The 2nd Time – Here’s A Look At All Her Proposal Rings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News