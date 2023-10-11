There has been so much euphoria around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, ever since the movie was first announced. Not all of the buzz around the movie has been positive, but lately, most of it is leaning on the negative side. The movie, which is a direct sequel to DC’s one of the most glorious movies, had a rough run through production and the process later. With many delays and multiple reshoots, the trust value of the project dipped even more, and the alleged failed screenings added fuel to the already heated fire. There is more fuel on its way now!

For the unversed, Aquaman 2, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in leading roles, is directed by James Wan and is one of the most awaited DCU projects. The last of the axed timeline, the movie did not have a positive test screening earlier this year, with viewers calling it boring and hard to sit through. But now the makers are on it again.

As per the latest reports circling on the internet, Warner Bros has started fresh test screenings, and the results from are better than the last but still not good. The reports say that Amber Heard’s part has been chopped, and Aquaman 2 is only a bit better than the last cut but nowhere close to the first part. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Direct report, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom test screening has only managed to yield a 60 percent result (out of 100), even after going through a re-edit. A scooper says that the movie wants to be the last remnant of the SnyderVerse, and nobody really wants to take ownership of the film. “The movie is like this echo of regimes. It’s the last remnant of the SnyderVerse, and no one really wants to take ownership of it,” said the scooper.

Meanwhile, another Instagram post by the same outlet says that some scenes have been chopped from the latest edit of Aquaman 2. An action sequence has been taken out alongside a love scene that involved Amber Heard as Mera. While it is already been said that Heard has very little screen time in the movie, this update puts a whole lot of tension on her part.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom hits the big screen on December 20, 2023.

