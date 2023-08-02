Jason Momoa is one hell of an actor, and his catalog is proof of that. From portraying one of the most memorable characters in Game of Thrones – Khal Drogo – to becoming Aquaman, he does not shy away from new challenges. He will now be seen in Aquaman 2 as and when it happens. But until then, the actor is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to relaxing. Our very own Momoa has turned 44 and he took to his Instagram to celebrate the occasion. While he did receive a lot of love from his fans, some could not help but go gaga over him.

The ‘Dune‘ actor shared a video from his birthday celebration in which he gets surprised by a sudden snowfall. However, it is currently raining in the southern hemisphere and fans speculated that he could be vacationing in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Momoa excitedly starts recording the video and goes, “Happy birthday to me,” before realising that it’s snowing. He goes in awe, “What the hell is going on,” as he looks away from the camera to ask someone. Undeterred by the snowfall, Momoa walks toward the jacuzzi showing his snow-covered surrounding. He continues, “Look at that, August 1st. Never in my life — 44 years — did I ever get in a hot tub and it’s snowing baby.” He then drank from his bottle and concluded, “Cheers everybody, love you.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Of course, Jason Momoa walks around with his fan base half the time drooling over him. Hence, a shirtless video with him strutting around like a boss sent the ladies into a frenzy. One user wrote, “Happy birthday. Looking so hot in the snow” Another person wrote, “Can I get in with you babe” One fan said, “You’re called global warming cause you’re melting the ice” But it did not stop there. An eager fan wrote, “I must admit you are so freaking sexy.” Another person wrote, “You’re so damn fine my fellow Leo.”

What do you think about this obvious thirst trap by Jason Momoa? Anyway, here’s to 44, J!

Stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: When Matt Damon Said No To Christopher Nolan For Not Offering Him Batman, Joker & Instead A Relatively Small Role, Later Said “Could Never Commit A Worse Financial Error”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News