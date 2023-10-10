James Wan’s upcoming superhero flick Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all set to hit screens on December 20. The DC film, starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, and Amber Heard as Mera, has been in the news for a number of reasons, including fans not wanting Heard in the film following her and Johnny Depp’s defamation case verdict.

Well, today we tell you that not only the fans, but the film’s leading man, Jason, and the film’s director, James, also wanted her ousted from the film. In fact, Amber’s now ex-boyfriend Elon Musk played a pivotal part in ensuring she retained her part. Read on to know all about it.

Variety’s latest report shed light on the content found in the unearthed notes of Amber Heard’s therapist, Dawn Hughes – these documents were used in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. As per the report, the actress claims that her Aquaman co-star, Jason Momoa, wanted her fired from playing Mera in the sequel superhero flick. The notes add that not only did the ‘Aquaman’ star want her out, but the film’s director, James Wan, also tormented her owing to her legal battle with Johnny.

The documents suggest that Amber Heard’s now ex-lover, Elon Musk, stepped in to save her and ensure she stayed part of Aquaman 2. It notes that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had one of his attorneys send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if Heard wasn’t reenlisted in Aquaman 2.

The notes also detailed the toxic work environment on the sets of Auqaman 2 and how Jason Momoa once allegedly showed up to sets inebriated and dressed like Depp. The notes included the quotes, “Jason said he wanted me fired” and “Jason drunk—late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

A DC spokesperson denied this account, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Another source added, “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set. And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

The publication contacted Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Elon Musk, and James Wan for comments, but neither responded to provide a comment.

What are your thoughts on this revelation? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Hypnotized The Internet All At Once With Her S*xy Look Wearing A Furry Coat & Black Sheer Stockings & We Can’t Stop Humming ‘I Ain’t Got My Eye On You…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News