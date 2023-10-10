Martin Scorsese is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon and as the date for his new project to hit the screens come close, the filmmaker gets nostalgic about his early days of cinema. In his new interview, Scorsese surprisingly mentions Indian cult classic flick Pather Panchali. He revealed the the 1955 Bengali flick opened many different worlds for him after he watched it. Scroll down to know the details.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023. It stars Hollywood biggie and Scorsese’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio along with Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and a few others.

In his new interview, Martin Scorsese drops a hint that he draws on the experience of watching cultural-based movies like Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ for his new flick ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. He revealed that he got some idea about Indian culture after watching Jean Renoir’s Kolkata-based movie ‘The River’, but it was ‘Pather Panchali’ which proved to be a turning point in the director’s life. Shedding light on the same, Scorsese, as per Telegraph India, stated, “I happened to love ‘The River’ but it is seen through the prism of another culture.” He then got the opportunity to watch ‘Pather Panchali’.

When asked if his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon will resonate in countries like India with a colonial past, the Oscar-winning director shared his experience of watching the dubbed English version of the 1955 classic Pather Panchali in New York.

“So from that point on, cinema opened to me many different worlds. I wonder what it would be like to be a colonised person and a wide part of a colonised world that you live in,” asserted Scorsese.

He added, “And I said, ‘Wait a minute, those are the people I usually see in the background of other films. What’s the difference here?’ “The difference is that this film is being made by them, the real people, and I’m being introduced to another culture and another way of thinking, a whole life and the universality of it all. How we all are, basically the same as human beings.”

Martin Scorsese, who has delivered hits like ‘Taxi Driver’, and ‘The Departed’, among others, also shared that he has always been interested in different cultures and what people think in other parts of the world.

