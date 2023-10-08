Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s trial has been the talk of the town since 2022. Be it their explosive statements or their personal lives post the trials, everything about the ex-celeb couple goes viral. While Amber and Johnny’s fans look for more updates on the exes, old news of Johnny Depp selling away his South California home for a whopping amount has surfaced on the internet. This is the same home where Amber and Johnny lived. The house was also previously occupied by Brad Pitt.

For the uninitiated, this South California flat has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms among other spaces, and sits on an area of 18 hectares. The house has a helipad, a landing strip, and a private jetty. It also boasts of a 2000-bottle wine cellar and an in-house theatre. This luxurious property was set up for sale at a whopping cost of $40 million.

The mansion sold for the highest price ever in Queensland. According to a report by cinemablend.com, that particular mansion was the site linked with the high-profile incident of Amber Heard’s ex-husban getting his finger cut off. Yes, that’s right! For those who don’t remember, the Jeanne du Barry actor had revealed during the defamation trial earlier this year, “As I told before, she threw a bottle of vodka at me and smashed it and cut my finger off, the tip of my finger, a good chunk. I miss it.” This was in contradiction to the previous reports that he himself accidentally sliced off the tip. The finger injury, which occurred in a March 2015 fight has been one of several key points of dispute in the lawsuit.

On the other hand, Amber Heard said that she never specifically saw how Johnny got hurt, but that it had taken place on a night when he assaulted her s*xually with a liquor bottle. Johnny Depp later also sold his artwork collection for 3 million pounds! The gallery chain’s website had crashed due to the huge demand for the collections.

On the work front, Johnny Depp is busy with the Hollywood Vampires tour. His return to Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 remains uncertain.

