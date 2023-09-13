Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s tumultuous marriage had been all over social media, and the court trial was and is still a hot topic of discussion among the netizens. Apart from that, her relationship with business giant & Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also in the limelight and as per reports, Heard was a complete mess after her breakup with Depp, and it wasn’t long enough before she got into a relationship with Musk and during that time she was not completely invested in her new relationship.

Heard and Musk were linked somewhere around December 2016, a few months after she filed for a divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star. They dated for a few months, and in that time, the actress would apparently empty her baggage from her past relationship with the Hollywood star, unable to commit to the new one. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

As per reports, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk, but she made sure to clarify that by stating that she met with Musk at the 2016 Met Ball, which was after she got into a major fight with her then-husband Depp. According to Insider, a forensic psychologist, Dr Dawn Hughes, checked Heard during the defamation trial, and in that, the doctor came to the conclusion that she “had been the victim of intimate partner violence” while being with Depp.

During the psychoanalysis of Amber by Dr. Hughes, the notes prepared by a doctor mentioned that Heard was devastated after the break-up with the Pirates of the Caribbean star as she said, “I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then,” and this was when she was in a relationship with Elon Musk. The report further mentioned presenting the text messages in the courtroom during the trial between Heard and her former agent, Christian Carino, where it was clear that she never loved the Tesla CEO.

She apparently complained about the media coverage of her and Musk’s breakup to Christian, to which her former agent responded, “You weren’t in love with him, and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” Followed by Amber saying, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.” As per the doctor’s notes, Amber and Elon ended things in 2018.

According to a Rolling Stone report, Elon Musk, commenting on the breakup, said, “I just broke up with my girlfriend. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her. I think I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

After losing the publicized trial to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moved to Spain, living a quiet life, and despite it all, Amber Heard will be returning as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, opposite Jason Momoa. The film is expected to be released in December this year.

