Kate Winslet Shot Upcoming Film With Three ‘Massive Hematomas’ On Her Spine: "I Could Barely Stand Up!"

Kate Winslet struggled through the shooting of her new film with three “massive hematomas” on her spine.

The ‘Titanic’ actress, 47, slipped and injured her back on the first day of making her upcoming film ‘Lee’ about troubled and iconic World War Two photographer Lee Miller.

ate Winslet told Vogue’s October issue about the injury – which came while shooting a sequence when Lee is running down the street in the French city of Saint-Malo while it was under bombardment in 1944: “I had three massive hematomas on my spine, huge. I could barely stand up.”

Despite the massive bruising and swelling, ate Winslet was determined there would be no delays in the filming and pushed on with the schedule despite the pain.

It led to her getting up before 4am, being in hair and makeup by 5am, and on set before 7am.

She added: “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticising my physical self.

“I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am – let’s get on with it.”

ate Winslet also said being an actress pre-#MeToo has toughened her up and left her determined to tell stories that “not just stick in people’s minds but sometimes even ignite debate and make a difference”.

She added in her Vogue chat, which was done before the SAG-AFTRA strike, weathering the entertainment business as a young actress “absolutely toughened me up, but the one thing it gave me, more than anything else, was a profound understanding of what it means to play a character like Lee Miller”.

