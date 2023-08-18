Will Smith is one of the most well-known and celebrated actors in Hollywood, who is known for his versatile portrayal of characters in movies. The actor is happily married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Even though there was a time when they had hit rock bottom when Jada had cheated on him, Will never let go of her hand.

Will launched his self-title memoir and talked about his explicit s*x life with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. At the initial phase of their dating life, they would jet off and spend some alone time away from all the paparazzi and limelight. In the memoir, he even mentioned how engrossed he was with Jada. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

In the memoir Will, Hollywood actor Will Smith confessed his happening s*xual life with Jada Pinkett Smith. He admitted that they had s*x multiple times in a day for at least four months straight. He wrote, “We drank every day and had s*x multiple times every day, for four straight months.”

Going further in the memoir, Will Smith added, “I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman s*xually, or (2) I was going to die trying.” Well, that sure gave us butterflies. Didn’t it?

Previously, in another interview, Jada had given some tips on how to keep one’s bedroom life spicy and shared, “Be sneaky… your girlfriend’s house at a party. The bathroom. A bedroom. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Pull over on the side of the road… Just switch it up.”

Huh, that’s quite an advice.

Did you know about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s wild s*x life? Let us know.

