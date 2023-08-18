Tom Cruise is known for being an expert when comes to the action genre and has done some of the most dangerous stunts in his illustrious career but got a knee on the nose while performing a love scene with his co-star Gina Gershon in the film Cocktail. The actress once shared the behind the scene story with everyone; she also shared how the Top Gun star was protective of her on the set. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The film starring Tom and Gina was a romance drama that came out in 1988, but the film did not receive much love from the audience at the box office. Cruise had been in the news recently as his Mission Impossible 7 came out a few weeks ago but unfortunately did not do as expected commercially, mostly because of the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Tom Cruise’s Cocktail co-star Gina Gershon in an interview with Daily Beast, shared her experience of working with the Mission Impossible star and said, “He was very protective over me. Whenever people say all these crazy things, I’ve always really liked him, and he’s always been nice to me.” In another interview, Gina shared what went down between the two while filming the s*x scene.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Gina Gershon revealed how she warned Tom Cruise about being too ticklish and recalling that; she said, “I remember at one point, you know, it’s like one of my first movies [with] Tom Cruise. And somehow, he started off down underneath the sheets. He started to do one thing that tickled me. I said, ‘Oh my God, whatever you do, don’t tickle me. I really get out of control; it’s not funny.'”

She continued, “And he’s like, of course, he has a gleam in his eye. They say action, and he tickled me, and my knee jerked up, and I kicked him right in the nose.” Gina remembered panicking and said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. Oh my God, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ And he was like, ‘No, no. I’m fine. You warned me.'”

Tom Cruise is no doubt a gentleman through and through, and there have been other instances where actresses have opened up about praising the Top Gun star!

