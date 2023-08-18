Anne Hathaway is a remarkable actress who has had some amazing works throughout her career, and she even faced her share of controversies and trolling as well. Her role in The Devil Wears Prada was a breakthrough role for her, and she got the chance to share the screen with the legendary actress Meryl Streep. She once revealed keeping her b*tt pad from the film’s set as a souvenir. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Anne’s character Andy struggled initially to be a part of the office, with Stanley Tucci’s character along with Emily Blunt giving her the hardest time, following that she stunned everyone with her transformation and makeover. The film came out in 2006 and is one of the most popular films of Anne and Meryl, which is widely adored by the audience.

Around the time when The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, in an interview with Access, she revealed wearing a b*tt pad during the filming. She said, “I lost quite a bit of weight for the film, just for the character, but we still had to pad me up for the ‘size six’ part.” She continued, “So I had a b*tt pad, and I took it at the end of the film, and I’ve had it framed with a little plaque underneath that says, ‘Andy’s A**’.”

Stanley Tucci’s character often referred to Anne Hathaway’s character as ‘size six a*s’. For the unversed, the role previously went to Rachel McAdams, but the actress rejected it, eventually falling in Anne’s lap.

In 2021, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, former Fox 2000 President Elizabeth Gabler opened up about how the Princess Diaries star landed in the role. She said, “I remember her sitting on my sofa in my office and explaining why she wanted to do this, why she had to play this role, and giving script notes about the third act. When I look back on it, it wasn’t exactly what we ended up doing, but her sensibilities were completely aligned with what we ended up doing. … Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling; she came into [Fox executive] Carla Hacken’s office and wrote in her zen garden, ‘Hire me’.”

