Anne Hathaway is among the Hollywood A-list actresses who has indeed done it all. She started off early in show business and has explored various genres throughout her career of more than two decades. Apart from her talent, the actress is also known for always speaking her heart out and calling out wrong practices in the industry. She once mentioned how no one offered her a jacket when she accidentally wore a see-through dress and went bra-less on a red carpet.

Anne got her breakthrough when she was just a teenager with the 2001 movie, The Princess Diaries. Since then, her career trajectory has only gone up with an Academy Award in her name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Anne found stardom very early in her career, it was still difficult for her to process it and live with it. In June 2022, the actress sat for a chat with Interview Magazine and recalled a disturbing red-carpet incident from her early days.

When the host asked the actress about the one thing she regretted wearing and would erase it from her life if she could, Anne Hathaway did not take much time and opened up about the bizarre incident. She said, “There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra.”

Anne added how the paparazzi did not stop clicking her pictures or let her know that her b**bs were visible. The Les Miserables star continued, “It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naive. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

While Anne Hathaway did not reveal which red carpet she was talking about, we wonder if she was addressing the see-through black dress she wore to the premiere of School Of Rock in 2003.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Idol: Selena Gomez’s Infamous Affair With The Weeknd Inspired Lily-Rose Depp’s Character? These Wild Similarities Have Left The Fans Gasping

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News