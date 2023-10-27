Robert Downey Jr is one of the most influential and famous actors in Hollywood who is loved for his MCU role, Iron Man. He did bid goodbye to it a few years back. Yet, fans haven’t stopped demanding his return, but that looks even more uncertain as per MCU book author Joanna Robinson, all thanks to his commendable performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He was rumored to return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to come out in 2027.

RDJ was seen in the role of Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and an antagonist of the film. The Nolan-helmed film received both critical and commercial success, which helped Downey shed his Iron Man image. People were finally able to see him as the brilliant actor that he is.

Joanna Robinson, the co-author of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, spoke about why Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU has slimmer chances now after the release of Oppenheimer. As per a report by Screenrant, Robinson said in Phase Zero, “Between Downey and Evans, I would have said before Downey because once you get into the later chapters, you find out that Downey didn’t want to be killed off in Endgame and was sort of ‘no thank you.’ You would expect that he would be one of the easiest calls to get him back. I mean, a lot of money, but also a phone call. But Downey, I think, is about to win an Oscar for Oppenheimer, so I think that changed the calculus a bit in terms of how ready he is to be Tony Stark again.”

Check out what Robinson said here:

Robert Downey Jr. may be more likely to return as Iron Man than you might have thought! Full podcast episode with the new ‘MCU’ book’s co-author Joanna Robinson is available now! pic.twitter.com/kOkgNwfX0c — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) October 25, 2023

For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man sacrificed himself for others in 2019’s film Avengers: Endgame. There were several rumors going around that he might return as Tony Stark in future MCU projects, mainly in Avengers: Secret Wars. There were also reports claiming that RDJ was seen on the sets of Captain America: Brave New World, which will be starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America after Chris Evans passed on the shield to him.

Not just RDJ, there had been speculations for Chris Evans’ return in the MCU, but similarly, they are all rumors at this point.

For more updates on MCU and Robert Downey Jr, stay tuned to Koimoi!

