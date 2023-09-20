Marvel has always been known for their tentpole movies and Avengers: Endgame sits right at the top in the record books. Upon its release, the film was no less than a phenomenon and it received an earth-shattering response at the worldwide box office. Currently, the biggie holds the second position on the list of highest-grossing films of all time and today, we’ll be taking a look at the amount of profit it generated.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the mighty superhero flick served as a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and other big guns. It was an emotional rollercoaster for all fans and was highly praised by critics universally.

With all things falling in place, be it on-ground buzz, record-breaking pre-sales, critical acclaim and extraordinary word-of-mouth, Avengers: Endgame’s juggernaut destroyed all pre-existing box office records back then and went on to earn $2.799 billion in the lifetime run globally, as per Box Office Mojo. But do you know how much profit it yielded to investors? Keep reading to know about it!

For those who don’t know, Avengers: Endgame was budgeted at a whopping $356 million. Inclusive of marketing costs, the number shot up to $511 million, as per Deadline. This number seems to be huge, but the film managed to recover it in the opening weekend itself with worldwide earnings going above $1 billion.

Avengers: Endgame continued its euphoria, showing legs in the theatrical run and summed up its worldwide box office journey at $2.799 billion (including re-release). Going by Deadline’s report, out of this collection, the film made a pure profit of $890 million, which equals 31.97% of the total business. Mind-blowing!

Let’s see if any other Marvel surpasses this profit of Avengers: Endgame!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

