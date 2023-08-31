The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, might have been seeing a dip after Avengers: Endgame, but there’s no denying that Kevin Feige has given some of the greatest comic book characters. We would have gotten yet another character in Avengers: Infinity if plans went well; fans would have seen Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange sporting the Iron Man armour. The English actor once revealed this secret in an interview, but Feige did not go forward with the experiment.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008 kickstarted the MCU and pretty much led out the foundation stone, and after the death of Tony Stark in Endgame, Cumberbatch’s Strange is one of the most important characters to be present, and we have seen Tony being obsessed with protecting all those he loved by putting an armour around the world and in his 3rd solo film we saw him summon his armour to protect Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts during an explosion.

Benedict Cumberbatch last year, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, revealed how Marvel boss Kevin Feige experimented with putting on Iron Man’s armour on his Doctor Strange. In 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, we saw several fight scenes in different places, among which we saw Strange Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Guardians fight Thanos on Titan, and in one of those scenes, he was given the costume, the actor recalled, but ultimately it got scrapped from the film.

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch said, “Yeah, I was a bit, we both were, it took a long time to splurge those spliced costumes together. It was an amazing moment, and I think I definitely came out of it better than ‘Iron Strange’ or ‘Doctor Man,’ the other guy, ‘Strange Man.’ I definitely came out of it better. I mean, having a bit of that outerwear on you, it’s like, it’s very, very, very cool. I would love to have seen what that combination of wizardry and that tech would do as well. Bring it on.” It would have been cool indeed to see him don the Iron Man armour, but alas! Kevin Feige thought of something else, which was equally great.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming projects of the MCU as of now and for Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in the third instalment of his solo MCU franchise.

