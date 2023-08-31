While the anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home was all-time high, and the spotlight was on Tom Holland all the time, we have to agree that it shifted on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as soon as the world got to know that they were joining our Peter Parker to play their version of the Superhero. Soon enough, the two making a comeback became the highlight and Garfield was asked the same question everywhere. While his return led to the questions about his future in MCU, fans now want him to jump on the DC bus and join The Batman – Part 2.

The Batman – Part 2 is the direct sequel to the Matt Reeves directed movie outside the main timeline starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. The movie was about the initial years when Bruce became Batman and was busy getting in sync with the underbelly of Gotham and the crime that was breathing beneath the shadows. Matt and team is now busy shaping the sequel.

While we don’t know which characters are involved and what is the storyline of the sequel, fans are convinced that Andrew Garfield is the perfect fit to play a very pivotal part and the makers should cast him in The Batman – Part 2. The interesting but about this movement is that they don’t want him to be a version of Bruce Wayne but a very intriguing villain. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

It all started when a netizens who goes with the Instagram handle JPH Photoshop put up a creative imagining Andrew Garfield as Two Face from the Batman comics. The iconic villain, who is said to be an interesting one is a perfect fit for the charm that Garfield holds. Fans were quick to respond to the creative and want the Spider-Man fame to hop on the DCU bus. The Insta user captioned the post as, “Andrew Garfield as Two-Face for The Batman – Part 2. I really think he would be an excellent choice”

Two-Face, aka Harvey Dent, previously known as Harvey Apolo Kent, is a scarred villain whose rage comes from untreated mental illness and marital stress. Andrew Garfield could make for a perfect choice, but we are not sure whether Two-Face is a part of The Batman – Part 2 or not. Only Matt Reeves can answer and, well, consider too. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

