Avengers: Infinity War builds up the suspense for the grand finale, which is Avengers: Endgame. In Infinity Wars, many MCU cried their hearts out as trillions of people – including much loved Avengers were blipped or snapped away when Josh Brolin’s Thanos snapped his infinity stones-filled gauntlet. But could the mad purple Titan also have disappeared? Well….

In a video shared to Instagram by the handle Nerd Talk (nerd.talk.world), the narrator has a question many fans may have had too – Was Thanos a likely candidate to get snapped when he snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War? Well, scroll below to know the answer – with proofs.

The video begins with the narrator saying, “As we all know, Thanos’ plan was to randomly wipe out half of all living things in the universe, but have you ever stopped to think if he also included himself in the snap? The answer is – Yes. Even though his ideals were very radical, he was fair. Take a good look at his reaction in Infinity War when he performed the snap. His reaction suggests that he himself was surprised that he hadn’t been erased. That means that he also included himself in the snap and didn’t know what was going to happen to him. And let’s also not forget the conversation that Thanos has with Doctor Strange.”

The clip then plays a clip of Josh Brolin and Benedict Cumberbatch’s characters interacting with each other in Avengers: Infinity War. The conversation goes as Thanos (T): “… and when we faced extinction, I offered a solution.” Doctor Strange: “Genocide?” T: “But random, dispassionate, fair to rich and poor alike.” The narrator then adds, “The word ‘random’ is the keyword in his speech that probably confirms that yes, the nap was random, and he was indeed included in the snap.

Watch the video here:

Commenting on this video, one user wrote, “If he got erased, he wouldn’t be able to reduce the stones into atoms. And Avengers would bring them all back except Thanos.”

Stating the answer to be ‘no’, another added, “The answer is NO. He himself said to Doctor Strange after the work he finally rest watch a sunrise in a great universe.”

A third netizen added, “this dude had no point at all. for any race with a reproductive rate similar to humans, the population would be right where it was to begin with after ~70 years. murdered trillions of people all over the universe for less than a century of a band-aid solution, that likely had unintended negative effects all over the universe.”

As per a Gizmodo, during an interaction with the students in Iowa City High School, Joe Russo seemed to have answered the question. He said, “You can ask if he allowed himself to be a part of that random process. He does have a very interesting look on his face. When we come back to him after the snap before he disappears, a look of surprise.”

Do you think Thanos included himself along with the rest of the universe to be erased when he snapped in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments.

