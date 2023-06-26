Natalie Portman is quite a fine actress and has tried almost every film genre. From periodic dramas like The Other Boleyn Girl to romantic comedies like No Strings Attached, she has done it all. However, her Oscar-winning performance in the psychological thriller Black Swan remains one of her best performances ever. While we know that her dedication in the film was unparalleled, there were a few scenes with Mila Kunis that was extremely challenging for the diva.

For the unversed, Nat’s character in the film suffered from mental health issues. During one of the scenes, she imagines herself making love with Mila. Both actresses have often expressed how uncomfortable they were during the shooting. In case you missed it, scroll on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, it was Natalie Portman who pitched Mila Kunis to director Darren Aronofsky for her part, as they were great friends. But, she did not realise that she would be having s*x onscreen with her friend! As per MTV news, she said. “I didn’t really think through the fact that I was going to have to have s*x with her in the movie. It was pretty awkward. I almost feel like it would be easier to do it with someone you didn’t know. But, having said that, it was great to have a friend there with who, we could laugh and make jokes and get over it together.”

Apart from Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis also added, “We knew it was going to attract attention. We were just hoping that people would walk away after seeing the movie, not just isolate in their memory that scene when we have s*x.” As per Digital Spy, she also said, “I don’t think we were laughing between takes. I think we were like, ‘Let’s just get this over with.’ It’s uncomfortable doing a s*x scene. It’s just bizarre.”

Many people do not know this, but director Darren Aronofsky wanted Natalie and Mila to maintain distance on set as they were playing rivals in the film. But well, given the history of these two friends, that did not happen.

Let us know what you think of Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis’s lesbian scene in Black Swan and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know Justin Bieber Almost Bagged $1 Million Nearly A Decade Ago To Clone His P*nis Into A D*ldo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News