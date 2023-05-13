Brad Pitt needs no introduction. The actor is indeed one of the most handsome stars in Hollywood, with a fan following of millions. Apart from his fans, the actor’s list of women he had dated is also long. Once, the actor was also rumoured to be dating Jennifer Lawrence, but things did not go as fans might have imagined.

Pitt has been in some of the most controversial marriages and divorces in his career. The actor was earlier married to Jennifer Aniston for five years and officially parted ways in 2005. Pitt later dated Angelina Jolie for a decade before tying the knot with her in 2015. Angelina filed for divorce the following year.

While Pitt is currently in a legal battle with Angelina Jolie for their kids’ custody, he is also rumoured to be dating Ines de Ramon. Since November 2022, the duo has sparked dating rumours and has reportedly fallen in love with each other.

Well, there was a time when Pitt was also rumoured to be going out with Jennifer Lawrence. Back in 2018, Brad and Jennifer, who have never shared the screen space, were rumoured to be dating. The rumours began after the Hunger Games star broke up with her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in 2017.

However, the rumours did not last long as Jennifer Lawrence herself put an end to them. In March 2018, the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to address the rumours. In her response, she revealed she has met Pitt once in her life and there was nothing romantic between them. The actress said, “No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random.” “But, I also wasn’t, like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!” she added.

