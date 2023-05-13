Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, who dated acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in the mid-’90s, once recalled her horrible audition where she was gagged with a condom at the age of 16. In a podcast interview in 2018, Sorvino stated that the audition was one of her first introductions to how the acting system worked. Scroll down to know the details.

Mira Sorvino reportedly dated director Quentin Tarantino between 1996 and 1998. The actress was also accompanied by the filmmaker at the red carpet of the Academy Awards ceremony in 1996 where she won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of her interview, the former lover of Quentin Tarantino in a podcast interview with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), as per Hindustan Times, stated, “In looking back over at my career, I realised that one of my very first auditions when I was 16, I was completely treated inappropriately by the casting director. In order to scare me for this horror movie scene, he tied me to a chair, he bruised my arm, and I was 16 years old, and then he gagged me, and I was all game because I’m trying to be scared for the scene.” The actress continued, “And at the end, he takes the gag out of my mouth and he said, ‘Sorry for the prophylactic’, so he had gagged me with a condom.”

Mira Sorvino refrained from naming the casting director and the director but said she was “too young to even know what a condom tasted like”, adding, “it was so inappropriate” and questioned, “what the heck was a casting director doing with a condom in his pocket in an audition?”

Speaking of the audition system, the former love interest of Quentin Tarantino said, “When you’re young, you don’t question. When you’re young, you’re like, ‘Oh okay, I’ve got to be tough, I’ve got to be down to really perform, and if that means they need me to go this extra mile’ – and you see many times we have awards given to people for giving particularly raw performances in very brutal, s*xual scenes or things like that.”

Quentin Tarantino’s ex also made headlines when she accused Harvey Weinstein of s*xually harassing her in the 1990s.

Sorvino has been an avid supporter of the #MeToo movement and has shared her personal experience with harassment in the industry.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Insisted On Doing The Full Frontal N*de Scene In The Wolf Of Wall Street Despite The Director’s Offer To Dial It Down: “I Said She Has To Be N*ked”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News