Margot Robbie’s breakthrough role in The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most discussed roles in the world of cinema. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led film was directed by veteran director Martin Scorsese. The film had a lot of racy scenes, especially when the character of Margot was such a seductive person. One of the scenes in the film required Margot to go completely n*de and the actress was initially hesitant about it, yet when Scorsese offered to dial it down, she refused it and went on with the original idea.

The film, which catapulted the Australian actress into success and made her a household name, was released in 2014. After that, Robbie went on to do several big leagues and Indie films with some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities.

Margot Robbie, who was merely 23 years old, in an interview with the Telegraph in 2014, shared her take on going n*de for The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actress said, “I think n*dity for the sake of n*dity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.”

Margot Robbie added, “But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got n*ked in real life; in the film, they conveniently leave their br* on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.” She continued, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan, perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be n*ked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

In 2018, Margot Robbie reflected on her time on the set of The Wolf of Wall Street and, in reality, how weird it was to shoot the s*x scenes. She recalled, “It doesn’t come across when you’re watching the movie, but in reality, we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men. And for 17 hours, I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity really deep and fully commit.”

