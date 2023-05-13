Deadpool 3 has indeed become one of the most anticipated movies across the globe, and for all the correct reasons. While the movie is all set to mark the first R-rated MCU film and also serve as a debut pad for Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, the most exciting fact has become the return of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman. It is no less than an event that Jackman is making a comeback to the X-Men world marking his entry into the MCU. But it seems like his prep has now being called out.

For the unversed, it was a few months back when Ryan, with a hilarious video, confirmed that Hugh is all set to enter Deadpool 3 and is making a comeback. The Wolverine fame had last played the part in Logan, where he dies. The fact that the MCU is in its multiverse phase is making it possible for the star to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, while we have seen a lot of Hugh Jackman’s insane prep to get that shape we have loved Wolverine in, the new Joe Rogan comment has definitely brought some heat to him. Netizens are now pointing out at Jackman for not revealing the use of steroids and how he is misguiding the youth. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Recently, as per Fandom Wire, Joe Rogan did a podcast on use of steroids in Hollywood with his guest Derek Cole. Talking about the usage, his guest said,The massive amount of money that’s involved in a film, one thing they don’t want is to jeopardize any potential income. And if you come out and say the only way I got this form of the Hulk is by taking massive amounts of steroids people are gonna get upset.”

It was here when Joe shoes Derek, Hugh Jackman’s pictures and asked, “What do you think a guy like that gets on to get that big?” To which Cole said yes. Now this has inturn influenced netizens to ask Hugh whether he really stays away from Steroids or not.

In a very lengthy comment on his latest post that has an tag that says ‘becoming Wolverine again’, a fan asked Hugh Jackman, “Looks delicious!😋 But it would be even more lovely if you could be more transparent about PED use, tho. Don’t get me wrong guys, I love Wolverine, and Hugh’s portrayal of the character is fantastic!And he is indeed putting in the work at the gym. No question about that🐺 All I’m saying is: a bit of honesty would suit you, Hugh. You’ve got tons of kids looking up to you. A lot of them (including myself) are striving for a body similar to yours. But in reality, it can’t be achieved it without roids…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

We are waiting for Hugh Jackman to reply to these claims. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Toxic Work Culture On Her Chat Show: “To Find Out Anyone Is Feeling Unheard Or Disrespected…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News