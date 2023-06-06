Mila Kunis is among the Hollywood celebrities who are known for speaking their heart out. Throughout the time Mila has been in the industry, she has been extremely vocal about her thoughts and never shies away from expressing what she feels. Despite proving her acting mettle and star presence, the actress once unfortunately faced the rage of a producer who lashed out on her for refusing to do a semi-n*ked shoot to promote a movie. As fearless as she is, Mila chose to write an open letter about the incident.

Mila began her acting career when she was a teenager with the Fox television series, That ’70s Show. She further established herself as a leading lady and since then has starred in various movies.

Mila Kunis never hesitates to stand for herself, despite being pressurised by her film’s executive producer. In 2016, she penned an open letter on A Plus and mentioned how a producer of her film once tried to take advantage of her body and forced her to pose semi-n*ked as a promotional gimmick. However, as she refused to do so, the producer tried to threaten her.

As per BuzzFeed, Mila wrote, “‘You’ll never work in this town again.’ A cliché to be sure, but also what a producer threatened when I refused to pose semi-n*ked on the cover of a men’s magazine to promote our film.” The Friends With Benefits star continued, “I was no longer willing to subject myself to a naïve compromise that I had previously been willing to. ‘I will never work in this town again?’ I was livid, I felt objectified, and for the first time in my career, I said no.”

As a result, the movie did exceptionally well and Mila worked in the industry “again, and again, and again.” She added, “What this producer may never realize is that he spoke aloud the exact fear every woman feels when confronted with gender bias in the workplace.”

