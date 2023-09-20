Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is showing no signs of taking a back seat after coming from an extraordinary second weekend at the Indian box office. Both Monday and Tuesday witnessed a stronghold, with weekdays luckily enjoying the benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, even day 14 is looking strong as the advance booking is showing surprisingly higher trend. Keep reading to know more!

With each passing day, the Atlee directorial is making a new record to its name and this spree isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film is witnessing an impressive trend during weekdays in the second week and within a couple of days, the blockbuster footfalls will be witnessed as it will enter the third weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to advance booking of day 14, Jawan has already sold tickets worth 2.42 crores gross all across the country and inclusive of all languages (excluding blocked seats). It’s higher than yesterday’s 2.35 crores gross, so it’ll be interesting to see if the film performs better than yesterday on its second Wednesday. All eyes are set on how evening and night shows are.

Meanwhile, Jawan is firing on all cylinders at the Indian box office. As per the official update, in 12 days, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has amassed a staggering 444.69 crores net in the Hindi version alone, which means the mark of 450 crores was crossed yesterday. Inclusive of all languages, the biggie has raked in 496.24 crores net, which means the entry in the 500 crore club was made yesterday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan Is Now At #2 In Star Ranking By Beating Akshay Kumar, Tiger 3 & Dunki’s Fate Holds The Control Of Salman Khan’s Position At The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News