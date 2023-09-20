Jawan Box Office Day 13 (Hindi): Shah Rukh Khan's Film Gets Bappa's Blessings As It Crosses The 450 Crore Milestone On Ganesh Chaturthi

Jawan is pacing up well to reach 500 crores milestone in Hindi, and that too in the quickest possible time. On Tuesday, the film saw good numbers coming its way. This was on expected lines as well since it was the partial holiday of Ganesh Chathurthi, and hence, footfalls were bound to be good.

That said, expectations were that they would be higher than Monday, though surprisingly, that didn’t happen. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer ended up collecting 12.90 crores in just the Hindi version, which is an excellent number for the 13th day.

In the process, the film has now also gone past the 450 crores milestone and currently stands at 457.59 crores. This is a really massive number and also sets the film well to go past the 500 crores mark in just the Hindi version by Saturday itself. In fact, with Sunday ahead of it, the film should also emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi release of all time by Sunday, as it will most definitely cross Pathaan [Hindi] lifetime of 524.50 crores then.

One still can’t put a finger on where Jawan will eventually land. It is now a given that accounting for all languages, the Atlee-directed film will surely go past the 625 crore mark, while in Hindi, it will do 575 crores for sure. To make a march towards the 600 crores milestone would need something really spectacular to happen since Fukrey 3 releases on 28th September and that film is carrying some good hype as well.

Note: Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

