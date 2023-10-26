A person’s style and fashion also help build their confidence; hence, whenever someone opts for a formal outfit, they look bolder and dauntless. Anne Hathaway is a renowned name in Hollywood, and her fashion game is almost always on point, whether her red carpet looks or casual ones. Her face holds a certain amount of elegance and just captivates you in an instant. Today, we have brought a boss lady look of the actress that screams domination. Stick to the end of the article to get a look at her as we decode her throwback look.

Anne was once among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and has an Academy Award. She mesmerized everyone with her performance in Les Miserables, for which she bagged the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She even got into trouble for her acceptance speech at the Award ceremony and received a lot of backlash for it.

In an interview with The Guardian, Anne Hathaway admitted that she lost her mind doing that film [Les Miserables], and she felt wrong standing there winning an award for that role. Let us keep aside all those negative memories and focus on the gorgeous picture of the Devil Wears Prada star in a tailored suit and pants as she flaunted her dominance through her pose.

The old picture of the Oscar-winning star was posted on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] by Cristian Milla, and according to that, she was photographed by Craig McDean. In that pic, Anne Hathaway could be seen wearing a black-colored single-breasted blazer over a black bra paired with a matching pair of trousers. The outfit was pretty simple, but the actress made it look classy and elegant with her confident self. She opted for black heels to go with the outfit.

Anne Hathaway tucked a red rose on her blazer, breaking the monochrome look and throwing in some color to it. For makeup, her stylist focused on giving her bold, smokey eyes with peachy blushed cheeks. Her lips were well-moisturized with flesh tint on them, giving off a natural look.

The Dark Knight Rises star sported a sleek back look for the hair, keeping a clean countenance devoid of any loose strands. The actress went completely accessory-less for the look, and her sheer confidence was the only accessory she needed and boasted.

Take a look at her picture here:

Anne Hathaway by Craig McDean pic.twitter.com/pIbJ9Zxnob — Cristian Milla (@CristiMilla1) June 2, 2019

On the professional front, she appeared alongside the Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage in the film She Came to Me.

