Sydney Sweeney has often been hailed as the next superstar in the making, courtesy of her show-stealing performances in critically acclaimed shows Euphoria and The White Lotus. Sweeney, who enjoys a huge social media following, will next star in Anyone But You, alongside Glen Powell, and has begun the promotional spree for the film, days after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Recently, the 26-year-old actress went candid, sharing never-before-known details related to her life as she strives to put an honest face with her fans. The Handmaid’s Tale alumna chronicled her family’s financial struggles, revealing that her family went through a rough phase and faced a money crunch before she became famous.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Sydney Sweeney revealed that her dream of becoming an actress came with a heavy price. Before Sydney gained the popularity she enjoys today, the star and her family were dealing with a lot of issues, including bankruptcy, which altered the course of her life and strengthened her to strive for nothing but excellence in showbiz.

It’s noteworthy that before bagging her first breakthrough role in The Handmaid’s Tale and her starring role in Euphoria, Sydney made many cameo appearances in TV shows, including Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars. She rose to overnight fame, becoming an internet sensation after she featured as Cassie Howard in Sam Levy’s Euphoria, which was headlined by Zendaya and also starred Jacob Elordi.

Talking about her struggles with Women’s Health, Sydney said, “I watched my parents lose a lot.” She revealed, “We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake. We couldn’t afford life in Los Angeles. We couldn’t afford life anywhere.”

The actress added she couldn’t imagine doing anything else as her entire family was supporting her dream of becoming an actress, and she didn’t want to fail them. “No matter how long it took, I was going to be in a TV show or a movie, and I wasn’t going to stop until something happened,” the two-time Emmy nominated star said.

The young diva also opened up about her childhood and how she has always found calm around water. Well, this justifies her beach outings and stunning collection of beachwear. “It’s a rare moment when I can just hear myself breathing, where everything else goes quiet,” she said.

On the professional front, Sydney also has Madame Web with Dakota Johnson in her pipeline. The makers of the upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name dropped an intriguing trailer last night, which have received mixed reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, Sweeney will also reprise her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3.

