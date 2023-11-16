Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood. She has given multiple blockbusters, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Many celebs who have worked with her have hailed the actress. Sophie Turner, too, had worked with her in an X-Men film.

Having worked alongside JLaw in X-Men: Apocalypse, Turner affectionately conveyed her admiration for the Oscar-winning actress. However, she couldn’t help but burst into laughter while reminiscing about a somewhat awkward yet amusing encounter they had shared.

In a discussion with Just Jared, Sophie Turner reflected on a specific incident that occurred while filming with Jennifer Lawrence. Turner detailed an unexpected occurrence where she was inadvertently punched in the groin by Lawrence, emphasizing that she had not provoked the action in any manner.

Sophie Turner said, “She punched me in the vag*na once. I didn’t even ask her, either. It just happened. Evan [Peters] and I were having a fake fight and I said something like, ‘I’ll c–t punch you’ or ‘I’ll punch you in the crotch,’ and then Jen thought that I said, ‘Please c–t punch me, Jen.”

Despite facing hearing challenges, Lawrence carried out her actions without hesitation. The Game of Thrones actress revealed that when Jennifer Lawrence unexpectedly punched her in the groin, she found it amusing and responded with a lighthearted “Awesome.”

Sophie Turner expressed that her collaboration with Jennifer Lawrence was uplifting. She characterized Lawrence as genuine and true to the persona presented in interviews, emphasizing that Lawrence was an incredible, enjoyable, and humorous co-star.

Bradley Cooper, Liam Hemsworth, and Nicholas Hoult are some of the prominent Hollywood leading men who have portrayed passionate on-screen moments with Jennifer Lawrence. Nevertheless, it was in the 2016 sci-fi drama Passengers that she filmed her inaugural love scene extending beyond kissing, featuring co-star Chris Pratt, celebrated for his striking presence.

Given Pratt’s marriage to actress Anna Faris at the time, Jennifer Lawrence grappled with feelings of guilt, contributing to her discomfort during the filming process. The intimate scene undoubtedly demanded significant effort to execute flawlessly. Pratt, speaking at Comic-Con, revealed that he went to great lengths to ensure his co-star felt at ease during the shooting of these particular scenes.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner made headlines a few weeks ago for her separation from ex-husband Joe Jonas. Their separation reports came as a shock to their fans. Soon after, reports of their custody battle over their kids came to the fore.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Controversies: From Calling Black Widow A Sl*t To Faking Heart Attacks On The Avengers Set, The Hawkeye Actor Is One Notorious Star, Check Out The List Of His 5 Famous Scandals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News