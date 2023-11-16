The Bourne Legacy, Wind River, Avengers franchise, Jeremy Renner is an established Hollywood actor with some blockbusters to his credits. Similarly, he is notoriously known for his controversies as well. From blurting out offensive things to being accused of biting his daughter’s ears, he has often landed in trouble. Here is a list of his scandalous moments; scroll below to get the deets.

Renner started his career with independent movies by playing supporting characters in mainstream films. He gained recognition for his works in The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner was nominated for the Oscars in the category of Best Actor, his movie The Hurt Locker and for The Town. He also achieved an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jeremy Renner’s popularity skyrocketed with his appearance as Hawkeye in 2012’s The Avengers, one of the highest-grossing films. He had a brief role in 2011’s Thor but then became one of the central members of the cast in the 2012 MCU blockbuster. In an interview with BBC, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson revealed that Renner allegedly sends rude videos in the group chat.

The actor is not only famous for his roles but his controversial moments as well. Let us look at his questionable past scandals.

1. Jeremy Renner & Sonni Pacheo

Renner and Pacheo were married from 2014 to 2015 and have a daughter. During their divorce, allegations went off the handle as Sonni accused the Hawkeye star of drug and physical abuse. He allegedly threatened to kill himself and his then-wife with a gun in his mouth. His ex-wife also accused him of biting their daughter Ava’s ears. He even allegedly sent his n*des to the custody evaluator, as per TMZ. It was very messy.

JEREMY & SONNI PACHEO BACK ??? DAUGHTER :- AVA! JOINS @ROBERTDOWNEYJR FOR HOLIDAYS ! AT #NASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/yLL6YIOMWQ — Team RobertDowney jr (@rdj37) May 8, 2014

Earlier this year, around July, Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheo were spotted hanging out together at his Lake Tahoe ranch.

2. Jeremy Renner Sl*t Shaming Black Widow

Hawkeye and Black Widow share a beautiful friendship in the MCU, but that’s not stopping Jeremy Renner from sl*t shaming Black Widow the character. In an interview with Digital Spy, he and Captain America star Chris Evans described the character as a wh*re. It resulted in the fans’ furious reaction.

He and Evans had to apologize for it. Although Renner’s apology reeked of sarcasm as he said, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone.” The actor said he was poking fun.

Fans outraged by Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner calling Black Widow a 'slut' and 'whore' http://t.co/LecdLHV0u4 pic.twitter.com/YlYUpGqrJI — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) April 23, 2015

3. Jeremy Renner & Jennifer Lopez

In 2015, Jeremy Renner graced the stage of the Golden Globes with Jennifer Lopez, and he compared her bre*sts with Globes, which took the internet as many called him out for his demeaning remark about JLo. Again, he apologized for his comment taking to his X account. However, Lopez found it funny.

Jeremy Renner & Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes in 2015… this guy right here y'all… 🙄😅😂 Me: "I got the Globes too.. but bigger.." 😜 *rim shot* 🥁🤣😍😂🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/NrU6totEZy pic.twitter.com/pC5cP1jgLa — Kim♋🎶 (@90sgirl_kim) September 10, 2023

4. Jeremy Renner & His Mobile App

The Avengers: Endgame actor created an app called Jeremy Renner Official, and it allegedly gave users access to exclusive pictures, contests, music, and all. It was released in 2017. People using the app complained of online harassment and bullying, mainly through the use of impersonation. The actor was forced to delete it and issue an apology for it.

5. Jeremy Renner & Hawkeye

The actor’s most popular role is, hands down, Hawkeye in the MCU. But initially, the actor hated his character, Clint Barton. Renner would fake heart attacks while filming The Avengers in hopes that the director would kill him off in the film. Thankfully, the makers did not fall for his tricks, and the fans got one of their favorite Avengers.

Hawkeye jump (The Avengers, 2012) pic.twitter.com/7MSND1V2rD — Hawkeye clips & reactions (@hawkeyeact) April 22, 2022

The actor had his share of scandals in his personal and professional life, but the fans were left heartbroken after he went through a near-fatal accident earlier this year. Jeremy has significantly recovered from his snowplow accident and is doing healthwise well.

