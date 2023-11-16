Amid all the MCU hype, another news strikes the right chord among the audience as they cannot wait to know the cast of Fantastic Four reboot. As per reports, on the one hand, Pedro Pascal is in talks to become Reed Richards, while on the other, Vanessa Kirby has finally answered all the rumored speculations about her being Sue Storm in the project. But her vague answer only created a buzz on X. Scroll ahead to find out!

Vanessa is one of the potential choices of Marvel, who can take the character a notch higher with her versatility and outstanding acting chops. Even though the actress gave a rather disappointing response, fans are chanting manifestation charm so that she gets to play the role.

Post-strike resolution, the projects have accelerated their way to go into the floors, and while the audience is expecting all the good stuff from Marvel, the next project that we all are excited about is the Fantastic Four reboot. Speculations have been swirling around about Vanessa Kirby donning Sue Storm for a very long time, and now, while speaking to Variety on the red carpet of Ridley Scott‘s Napolean movie premiere in Paris, the actress responded to it.

With a mysterious smile, Vanessa Kirby maintained the mystery of who’s getting roped in for the role of Sue Storm and said, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask them. I would be very honored to join.”

Now, netizens are super excited about the news and started manifesting for this to be true. One wrote on X, “She’d make a good Sue Storm.” Second Twitteratti penned, “She’s the best choice imo. Incredible actress.”

“I think she will be a FANTASTIC Sue Storm, hope the studio hires her,” another comment read. While one of them commented, “I would like to see her on Fantastic Four… She’s lovable.”

One hoped, “This needs to be very very good. F4 has never been good.”

But at the same time, there are also some people who are not sure about Vanessa Kirby being in the movie. One such person commented, “She’s white. Marvel doesn’t do that anymore.” While another one wrote, “I haven’t seen anything that excites me for her since the announcement. I have gone and watched a few of her things and I’m not feeling Sue Storm energy. Anyone want to let me know what I’m missing? Don’t hate her look, want to love her as an actress.”

Vanessa Kirby was last seen in Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Well, what do you think? Is she getting hired by Marvel?

