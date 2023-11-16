The wait is finally over, and we have some answers regarding Fantastic Four casting. After names like Adam Driver and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, MCU finally seems to have found its Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has been allegedly in the talks for the lead role in this much-awaited Marvel movie. Keep scrolling to know more in detail.

Matt Shakman will direct the film; as per reports, it is in its pre-production stage in England’s Pinewood Studios. The casting rumors for the leads of this movie have been all over the internet for months. The fans have already seen John Krasinski in the role last year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In 2015, we saw Miles Teller in the part, and before that, Ioan Gruffudd was also seen as Reed Richards.

According to Deadline, sources have reported that Pedro Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of Mr Fantastic. However, the Game of Thrones actor already has Gladiator 2 and The Last of Us season 2 in his lineup. Gladiator 2 is said to go into production by the end of this year, while he is expected to start shooting for his HBO series next year. Besides those, he will also be shooting for Zach Cregger’s Weapons. His casting in Fantastic Four, therefore, heavily depends on his schedule.

The three-time Emmy Nominee is undoubtedly a fantastic actor and an excellent choice for Fantastic Four’s leader. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. There has been no comment from Marvel on this news.

The netizens have been quite excited about Pedro Pascal’s potential casting as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four. Taking to their X accounts, they shared their opinions on the news. One of the users wrote, “No way!!!!!! Let’s GO that’s lit, He’s an amazing actor.”

Another joked, “Bro collecting Disney roles like infinity stones.”

A third one passing their verdict said, “This movie is a hit already.”

A fourth one, “YES DADDY!!!!”

Followed by a fifth one, “Absolutely love it.”

Another netizen shared, “Dudes in everything right now, but gotta say, the casting is absolutely perfect. Kudos to the casting directors!”

And “Thought I wanted John Krasinski! But this casting is great.”

Pedro Pascal will officially star as Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/g36O69EK2V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2023

Besides Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four, there have been rumors about Javier Bardem being allegedly considered for the role of Galactus in the MCU film.

Fantastic Four is slated to release in 2025. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

