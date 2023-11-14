The Marvels has turned out to be a mega-disaster at the worldwide box office. While the film has completed just 4 days in theatres, the fate is out in front of everyone. Riding high on a huge budget, the MCU biggie needed to stay in the top form right from the opening day, but that hasn’t happened, resulting in a disappointing result. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the superhero flick is a sequel to Captain Marvel and serves as the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upon its release, it opened to mixed responses from critics as well as audiences, adding extra stress to the theatrical run. Apart from Brie Larson, the cast also includes Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in key roles.

Weeks before the release, The Marvels was projected to score low in the domestic market and in the overseas market. With each passing day, the expected collection kept dropping, and the actuals that came in were a shocker for everyone. As per Box Office Mojo, the collection in North America stands at $46.11 million. Internationally, the film has earned $62.91 million so far, taking the global sum to $109.02 million.

No doubt, The Marvels was badly impacted due to restrictions on promotions amid the actors’ strike, but such excuses are of no help as the cost of production is way too high.

As per Forbes’ report, The Marvels was made at a budget of $274.80 million, but it was granted a subsidy of $55 million by the United Kingdom government. So, we can take the actual cost to be $219.80 million. Even with such a concession, the film is in a poor position of recovery at the box office.

In order to be in a safe place, the Brie Larson starrer needs to earn around $440 million at the worldwide box office, and covering such a distance is simply impossible. If a comparison is made between this breakeven and the current collection, the biggie is lagging behind by a margin of $330.98 million. So, it’s really a disastrous result for the makers.

Meanwhile, The Marvels secured an undesirable feat under its kitty by becoming the lowest opening weekend grosser in the history of the MCU.

