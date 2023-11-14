James Cameron has the expertise to rule over the box office with his directorial projects. Be it Titanic, The Terminator, or the Avatar franchise, the filmmaker has always proved his worth to dominate the box office. However, one of his early projects, The Abyss, which had to be his most creative work since 1989, though not so majorly earned, is getting a re-run in the theatres. Scroll ahead to read further.

The Abyss is a mysterious sci-fi drama about a civilian diving team that gets enrolled to find a long-lost nuclear submarine but finds themselves in danger as they meet with a unique alien aquatic species. While the technical detailing deserves a special mention, being the film made back in 1989, the monster that James created with limited resources is something else.

It was remarkable back, it is remarkable now. The Abyss was released on August 9, 1989. And given a budget of around $42 million, the movie seemed to be a box office disaster with its opening numbers as it grossed only $9 million at that time, but with time, it found its place in the long list of James’ outstanding projects.

Now, The Abyss is returning to the theatres with its re-release on December 6, 2023. The movie will be running in the movie halls with a 4K print. For the unversed, as reported by Box Office Mojo, this James Cameron film grossed $54 million worldwide. Back in the day, this movie had landed for the nominations of art direction and even won an Academy Award for visual effects.

While talking about the film’s disappointing box office collection, James Cameron shared with the Beyond Fest audience, “I didn’t quite achieve what I wanted to achieve, what was in my mind. But I don’t think I could have done ‘Titanic‘ if I hadn’t been through the process on ‘The Abyss.’ I’m talking about understanding where the beating heart of a movie lies and not getting distracted by the imagery.”

He further added, “I certainly couldn’t physically do ‘The Abyss’ right now. We had a full 10 hours underwater per day, six days a week, for 10 weeks in a row. I don’t think I could pull that off. The actors felt like they’d been through the worst thing in their lives and they were in the water about one-third of what me and the crew were.”

It might not be a commercial success per se, but it was surely a learning process for Cameron as he understood the underwater technicalities through it. Well, during that conversation, Cameron had promised to re-release the film in 4K, and he kept his promise.

Will you be watching The Abyss on December 6?

